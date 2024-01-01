Unia: 90% of people in Belgium facing discrimination are Muslim

Shafaqna English- In Belgium, nine of 10 people facing discrimination are Muslim, particularly veiled women, Patrick Charlier, director of the Interfederal Centre for Equal Opportunities (Unia) said.

A report released last week by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), “Being Muslim in the EU: Experiences of Muslims,” showed a marked increase in racism and discrimination against Muslims since 2016.

The survey, conducted with responses from 9,000 respondents across 13 EU member states between October 2021 and October 2022, found that one in two Muslims encounter discriminatory treatment daily.

Discrimination against Muslim women, men and children stems not only from their religion but is also due to factors like skin color, ethnic background and immigration history. Young Muslims born in Europe and veiled women are particularly affected.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com