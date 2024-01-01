English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificFeaturedOther NewsPhotos

[Exclusive photos] Autumn season in Kashmir

0

Shafaqna English- Kashmir often called “Heaven on Earth” is one of the most loved tourist destination across the world. Autumn is called ‘Harud’ in Kashmiri language which refers to the time of harvest. This is also the shortest of all seasons, stretching between mid-October to mid-November.

The autumn season in Kashmir begins from September and lasts until November. During that season, the leaves of trees turn golden and reddish, creating a breathtaking view for visitors, making it the best season to visit Kashmir.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Exclusive photos] Traditional Kashmiri pottery

parniani

[Exclusive photos] Apple harvesting season in Kashmir

parniani

[Exclusive Photos] Walnut harvesting in Kashmir

parniani

[Exclusive Photos] Oldest rosewater maker in Kashmir

parniani

[Exclusive Photos] Paddy Harvesting in Kashmir

parniani

Jammu and Kashmir votes in final phase of Assembly polls [photos]

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.