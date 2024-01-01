[Exclusive photos] Autumn season in Kashmir

Shafaqna English- Kashmir often called “Heaven on Earth” is one of the most loved tourist destination across the world. Autumn is called ‘Harud’ in Kashmiri language which refers to the time of harvest. This is also the shortest of all seasons, stretching between mid-October to mid-November.

The autumn season in Kashmir begins from September and lasts until November. During that season, the leaves of trees turn golden and reddish, creating a breathtaking view for visitors, making it the best season to visit Kashmir.

