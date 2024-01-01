Early voting surge by new voters in 2024 USA presidential election

Shafaqna English- New voter turnout is surging in early voting for the 2024 USA presidential election, with trends among Democratic women in Pennsylvania and Republican men in Arizona.

With nearly 60 million ballots already cast, early voting data provides insight into the dynamics of this year’s presidential race.

An NBC News Decision Desk analysis shows a substantial influx of new voters — those who did not participate in the 2020 election — turning out in significant numbers in crucial battleground states.

The impact of new voters is particularly evident in Pennsylvania, where over 100,000 ballots have already been cast. This number surpasses Biden’s 2020 margin over Trump in the state, highlighting the potential influence of these new participants.

