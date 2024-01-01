English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUS

Early voting surge by new voters in 2024 USA presidential election

0

Shafaqna English- New voter turnout is surging in early voting for the 2024 USA presidential election, with trends among Democratic women in Pennsylvania and Republican men in Arizona.

With nearly 60 million ballots already cast, early voting data provides insight into the dynamics of this year’s presidential race.

An NBC News Decision Desk analysis shows a substantial influx of new voters — those who did not participate in the 2020 election — turning out in significant numbers in crucial battleground states.

The impact of new voters is particularly evident in Pennsylvania, where over 100,000 ballots have already been cast. This number surpasses Biden’s 2020 margin over Trump in the state, highlighting the potential influence of these new participants.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: 2.5 million Muslim voters to play crucial role in political landscape

leila yazdani

USA’s presidential election: Harris-Trump rallying support in key swing states with six days remaining

leila yazdani

USA: Muslim leaders in Michigan support Trump

leila yazdani

Latest poll in USA indicated Harris-Trump tied nationally at 48%

leila yazdani

Sources: Gaza top priority for American Muslims voting in 2024 USA’s elections

leila yazdani

Poll: Voters divided over who can handle key American economic issues

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.