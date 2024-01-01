Report: World Bank’s educational initiatives benefit 135,000 Iraqi students

Shafaqna English- The World Bank’s report highlighted the significant strides made in Iraq’s education sector, which have benefited over 135,000 students across the country.

These initiatives include building new schools, training teachers, and modernizing educational infrastructure—steps aimed at improving the quality of education in regions severely impacted by conflict.

Between 2020 and 2023, the World Bank facilitated the construction of 26 schools in conflict-affected areas, providing modern learning environments for more than 10,000 students. This initiative is part of the larger “Emergency Operation for Development” project, financed with a $750 million loan, including a $35 million allocation specifically for education. Additionally, the project trained over 5,000 teachers in literacy, numeracy, and teaching methods, using an innovative training model designed to elevate educational standards across Iraq.

Sources: Iraqi News

