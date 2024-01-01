English
International Shia News Agency
Afghanistan: Concerns grow over destruction of Nimroz historical sites

Shafaqna English- Several cultural activists in Nimroz are concerned about the potential collapse of some monuments in the province’s historical sites.

They warn that if excavations and construction around these monuments are not stopped, many of these valuable structures could face destruction.

The historical fortress of Khash is one of these monuments. With a thousand-year history dating back to the ancient civilization of Sistan, it is in the southern Khashrod district and is now at risk of collapse.

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

