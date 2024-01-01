English
WFP: Hunger crises escalate in South Sudan

Shafaqna English- The UN World Food Programme (WFP), World Health Organization (WHO) and UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have raised the alarm over worsening hunger, malnutrition, and disease outbreaks in in South Sudan.

WFP warned that the food situation in South Sudan has reached critical levels, with more than half of the population already facing “crisis-level” hunger – classified as at least IPC3 on the five point global food insecurity scale.

Exacerbating the situation is that the UN food agency has no funds to preposition supplies for next year, as it also faces challenges accessing communities in need due to seasonal road closures and prohibitive costs associated with airlifting aid.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

