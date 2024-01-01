English
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Prayer-Clothing”

Question & Answer

Question: Even though some manufacturers write on their products that they have been made of natural silk, we doubt such a claim because of the goods very low price. Is it permissible for us to wear such an item and say salãt in it?

Answer: With doubt [whether the silk is pure], it is permissible to wear and say salãt in it.

