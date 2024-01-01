Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Prayer-Clothing”.
Question & Answer
Question: Even though some manufacturers write on their products that they have been made of natural silk, we doubt such a claim because of the goods very low price. Is it permissible for us to wear such an item and say salãt in it?
Answer: With doubt [whether the silk is pure], it is permissible to wear and say salãt in it.
- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
