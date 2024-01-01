English
TTW: Vietnam Expands Halal Market with Middle East Visits

Shafaqna English- Vietnam is actively expanding its reach in the global halal market, with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s recent diplomatic visits to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. These visits are part of a broader initiative to increase Vietnamese exports, especially halal-certified agricultural and food products, to meet the rising demand in the Middle East, as reported by Travel and Tour World.

The meetings included discussions on food security and halal certifications, emphasizing Vietnam’s commitment to aligning its standards with international requirements for halal products. This move is expected to open new export channels and strengthen Vietnam’s ties with Middle Eastern markets.

Source: Travel and Tour World

