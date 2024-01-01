Live Science: New Light and Magnet Memory Chip Could Boost AI Efficiency

Shafaqna Science- Researchers have developed an innovative memory chip that utilizes light and magnets to enhance the efficiency of data processing. This new magneto-optic memory cell can perform calculations directly within the memory array, potentially reducing the energy demands of AI systems significantly. The design allows the chip to store multiple values per cell, improving its data storage capabilities compared to traditional memory technologies, as reported by Live Science.

By integrating optical signals, the memory chip can execute high-speed computations, which is particularly beneficial for artificial intelligence applications that require rapid data processing. The technology promises a thousand-fold improvement in endurance over conventional memory, making it a strong candidate for future AI data centers aiming to minimize power consumption.

Researchers hope to further develop this technology by integrating multiple cells onto a chip for advanced computing applications. The goal is to mitigate the energy needs of AI systems, paving the way for more sustainable computing practices in the future.

Source: Live Science

www.shafaqna.com