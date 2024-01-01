English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsSci-Tech

Live Science: New Light and Magnet Memory Chip Could Boost AI Efficiency

0

Shafaqna Science- Researchers have developed an innovative memory chip that utilizes light and magnets to enhance the efficiency of data processing. This new magneto-optic memory cell can perform calculations directly within the memory array, potentially reducing the energy demands of AI systems significantly. The design allows the chip to store multiple values per cell, improving its data storage capabilities compared to traditional memory technologies, as reported by Live Science.

By integrating optical signals, the memory chip can execute high-speed computations, which is particularly beneficial for artificial intelligence applications that require rapid data processing. The technology promises a thousand-fold improvement in endurance over conventional memory, making it a strong candidate for future AI data centers aiming to minimize power consumption.

Researchers hope to further develop this technology by integrating multiple cells onto a chip for advanced computing applications. The goal is to mitigate the energy needs of AI systems, paving the way for more sustainable computing practices in the future.

Source: Live Science

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Science Daily: New drug to fight malaria

Aida Aliakbari

Top AI Business Ideas For 2024

parniani

Scientists To Grow Miniature Livers on ISS For Breakthrough Study

parniani

AI Generates Over 25% of Google Codes

parniani

Science Daily: AI to design thousands of new DNA

Aida Aliakbari

Students Collaborate With NASA on Growing Plants in Space

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.