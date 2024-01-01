Iran’s most beautiful islands in the Persian Gulf

Shafaqna English- When thinking about Iran, most people have in mind the immensity of its deserts or the beauties of its mosques and palaces. Few people consider Iran for its islands, yet the country is a great destination as well for those who craves white sandy beach and turquoise waters.

Southern Iran, with its Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, is home to 41 beautiful and lesser-known islands. These islands, with their pristine natural landscapes, pleasant climate, and suitable tourist facilities, are ideal destinations for nature lovers and relaxation seekers. Each of these islands, with their untouched nature, offers an unforgettable experience for visitors.

Abu Musa Island

Abu Musa is the extreme southern island of the Persian Gulf located 213 kilometers west of Bandar Abbas and the closest to the equator. Abu Musa and the Tunbs boast remarkable natural beauty and an almost untouched environment. Their pristine beaches, clear waters, and rich marine life make them hidden gems in the Persian Gulf. This untouched nature offers a sanctuary for biodiversity and a peaceful retreat away from the bustling cities.

The transparency of the Persian Gulf‘s water off the coast of Abu Musa is such that the aquarium fish and its corals are clearly seen along the coast and breakwaters.

Greater Tonb Island

Greater Tonb Island, one of the islands in southern Iran, with its untouched nature and pleasant climate, is a great place for residence and relaxation. This island, with its open spaces and captivating views, provides numerous opportunities for various water sports and recreational activities. Visiting this island will bring an unforgettable experience of Iran’s nature.

Lesser Tonb Island

Lesser Tonb Island, with its beautiful beaches and clear waters, is one of the lesser-known destinations in southern Iran that is very suitable for spending summer days. It has sufficient tourism facilities, it provides a calm and pleasant atmosphere for visitors. Moreover, the island’s natural beauty makes it an ideal option for nature enthusiasts.

Qeshm Island

Qeshm Island is the largest island of the Persian Gulf (1.500 square kilometers) and by far, one of the most interesting. The island has been a UNESCO geopark since 2006 and has many geosites of significance importance. The most famous are the Chahkooh Canyon, the Valley of Stars and the Salt Cave, which is the longest in the world.

Qeshm island is not only a perfect destination to swim in crystal clear waters, but also it has many more interesting aspects for visitors. The island has been registered as a UNESCO Geopark in 2006 as it possesses a huge variety of rare geological phenomena.

The island also is a refuge for many animals and species of birds, which you can observe in the protected area of the Mangrove Forest. But Qeshm also has another wonder, which is the Salt Dome, holding the largest salt cave in the world. Besides these sites, the whole island displays breathtaking landscapes with limestone mountains and seaside roads. Qeshm is trying to perpetuate its traditions and preserves its culture from modernity.

Hengam Island

Hengam island is famous for its dolphins. Most of the year, hundreds of dolphins come there to reproduce. A short boat ride between Qeshm and Hengam allows the visitors to see from close distance dozens of playful dolphins in the sea.

Hengam is also a great spot to swim, as its main interest are the pristine beaches, where you can spend the whole day alone. The fascinating part is watching the swimmers and group jumps of dolphins around Hengam Island. Other prominent natural attractions along the silver beaches are clear beach waters, fish swimming, and deer and chameleon species.

Hormuz island

As for Hormuz island, it is very famous for its red beach. The red sand that visitors can see there is not only beautiful, but also edible. Hormuz is an incredible jewel in terms of geology, with its rainbow cave, its silver beach, and its rainbow valley. The whole island is simply breathtaking. Hormoz is known as a geologist’s paradise due to the diversity of the region’s soil.

Kish Island

The Kish Island, with a history of more than two thousand years, is one of the most beautiful and popular islands of Iran in the Persian Gulf, with many tourist attractions. Kish is somehow the resort island of Iran, which nice hotels, big malls, pools, and private beaches. The coral beaches of Kish sparkle in the sunlight. This is something, which the sandy beaches of many resort areas around the world do not offer. The seawater near the beach is crystal clear and one can see the bottom of the sea up to a far distance.

Siri Island

Siri Island, with its stunning sandy beaches and turquoise waters, is an ideal place for water activities and relaxation. With adequate tourism facilities and easy access, Siri Island has become a desirable option for nature enthusiasts.

Greater Faror Island

Greater Faror Island is another lesser-known island in southern Iran that, has numerous natural attractions. This island, with dense forests and beautiful shores, offers unique opportunities for hiking and photography. Additionally, the tranquility and silence reigning over this island provide a different experience of traveling to Iran.

Lesser Faror Island

Lesser Faror Island, with open space and delightful natural scenery, is one of the lesser-known attractions in southern Iran. This island, with beautiful beaches and blue waters, is a suitable place to relax and enjoy nature. Limited but sufficient amenities for tourists make this island an ideal destination for those seeking tranquility and silence.

Larak Island

Larak is another beautiful island near Qeshm and Hormuz. It is becoming increasingly popular for its pristine and beautiful nature. Like Qeshm, Hormuz, and Hengam, Larak combines small mountains and sandy beaches. There are also the remains of a Portuguese Castle. Larak Island, has a beautiful and lush nature, covered with shrubs and tall trees and vast pristine beaches of white sand.

Maroo Island

Maroo Island, also called Shidvar Island, is located near the port city of Mogham, in western Hormuzgan Province, and can be reached via Lavan Island. The small island is famous for its white sand beaches and a seabed full of colorful coral reefs, which makes it a paradise for divers. It is rich and fragile ecosystem.

Farsi Island

Farsi Island, with its modern amenities and easy access, is one of the 10 lesser-known islands in southern Iran showcasing a combination of nature and modernity. The island, with beautiful beaches and a suitable climate, is a great place for rest and recreation. Advanced tourism facilities and good services guarantee a comfortable and enjoyable experience for visitors.

Kharg Island

Kharg Island, with its abundant oil resources, is one of the 10 lesser-known islands in southern Iran playing an important role in the country’s oil industry. Besides its industrial importance, this island with its natural attractions and stunning views, also serves as a suitable place for visitors. Visiting Kharg Island can provide tourists with a combination of industrial and nature experiences.

Hendurabi Island

Hendurabi Island is one of islands in southern Iran, attracting many tourists with its lesser urbanization and untouched nature. With its beautiful beaches, clear waters, and peaceful atmosphere, it provides a suitable place for professional tourists and nature enthusiasts. With proper tourist amenities and easy access, Hendurabi is an excellent option for summer trips.

Sources: Persia planet , Surfiran, Iran Daily, Irancharter

