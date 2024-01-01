English
AA: Turkish economy on positive course

Shafaqna English- The Turkish economy is on a positive course as confidence indices have been increasing since the second half of the year.

The economic confidence index, which reached the threshold of 100 in March, fell in subsequent months, landing at 93.1 in August, and it recovered, reaching 98 in October, its five-month high.

The consumer confidence index started rising after hitting its lowest at 75.9 in July. It saw a steady increase in the following months, reaching 80.6 in October, its highest in 16 months.

