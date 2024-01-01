World Urban Forum in Cairo search for solutions to global housing crisis

Shafaqna English- The World Urban Forum (WUF), a major UN conference on sustainable urban development, takes place from 4 to 8 November in Cairo, Egypt. The conference search for solutions to global housing crisis.

The World Urban Forum (WUF), a major UN conference on sustainable urban development, was set up in 2001 to address global urbanisation, one of the most pressing issues facing the world today. Since then, a forum has been held every two years.

Since it began, the forum has helped the UN agency for sustainable towns and cities, UN-Habitat, to collect information on cases and trends and build partnerships and coalitions in order to support its work and find solutions to the global housing crisis and such major crises as climate change, conflicts and poverty.

