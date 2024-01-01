English
[Exclusive photos] Saffron harvesting in Kashmir

Shafaqna English- Villagers around Pampore, also known as the saffron town of Kashmir in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir are picking the delicate flowers to fill their wicker baskets. Kashmir’s saffron known for its flavour and colour is harvested just once a year from late October till mid November.

Out of total 5,707 hectares of land under saffron cultivation in Kashmir, more than 90 per cent is in Pampore tehsil of Pulwama district in South Kashmir while the rest is in central Kashmir’s Budgam and Srinagar districts.

