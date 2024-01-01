Home Office minister: Asylum system in UK would descend into chaos without more hotels

Shafaqna English- The asylum system would “descend into chaos” if Labour refused to open more hotels for refugees in the UK, a Home Office minister said.

Angela Eagle, the minister for borders, security and asylum, said officials had been forced to find more private accommodation for new arrivals and blamed the backlog of tens of thousands of cases built up under the last government.

The government’s decision to open asylum hotels despite Keir Starmer’s pledge that he would close them have been condemned by the Tories and Reform.

In Labour’s election manifesto, Starmer said he would “end asylum hotels, saving the taxpayer billions of pounds”.

Sources: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com