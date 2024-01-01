Trump-Harris hit swing states as polls have shown they locked in a tight race

Shafaqna English- The race is still too close to call between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, with only two days to go until 2024 United States presidential election Day.

Harris is holding several rallies in Michigan, while Trump is jumping between Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia – all crucial swing states.

Trump visited Virginia and North Carolina on Saturday, while Harris was also in North Carolina, and made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live in New York City.

The national polls are tightening even further. Harris is now only ahead by one point, within the margin of error.

