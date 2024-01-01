English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther NewsUS

Trump-Harris hit swing states as polls have shown they locked in a tight race

0

Shafaqna English- The race is still too close to call between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, with only two days to go until 2024 United States presidential election Day.

Harris is holding several rallies in Michigan, while Trump is jumping between Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia – all crucial swing states.
Trump visited Virginia and North Carolina on Saturday, while Harris was also in North Carolina, and made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live in New York City.
The national polls are tightening even further. Harris is now only ahead by one point, within the margin of error.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA presidential election 2024: Early voting surge by new voters

nafiseh yazdani

USA: 2.5 million Muslim voters to play crucial role in political landscape

leila yazdani

USA’s presidential election: Harris-Trump rallying support in key swing states with six days remaining

leila yazdani

USA: Muslim leaders in Michigan support Trump

leila yazdani

Latest poll in USA indicated Harris-Trump tied nationally at 48%

leila yazdani

Sources: Gaza top priority for American Muslims voting in 2024 USA’s elections

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.