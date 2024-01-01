English
Pope appeals for mediated solutions to wars

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis appealed for mediated solutions to the wars afflicting the planet.

Quoting from the Italian Constitution’s Article 11 on the Repudiation of War, Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for warring parties across the world to engage in dialogue and end conflict.

The Pope’s words came as he greeted members of the Rome office of “Emergency”, a charitable organization that provides care to victims of conflict and poverty in nine countries across the world.

He noted that the charity upholds Article 11 of the Italian Constitution, which states: “Italy shall repudiate war as an instrument of offence against the liberty of other peoples and as a means for settling international disputes.“

Urging all peoples to remember and put this Article into practice, the Pope said: “May this principle be applied worldwide: may war be banned and issues be addressed through law and negotiations. Let weapons fall silent, and let dialogue take their place.”

“May war be banned and issues be addressed through law and negotiations. May weapons fall silent, and may dialogue take their place.”

As always, the Pope asked all believers to join in prayer for “the tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Myanmar, South Sudan.”

Source:Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

