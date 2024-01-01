WFP: Afghanistan among 22 countries facing severe food insecurity

Shafaqna English- The World Food Program (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations have reported a growing trend of food insecurity in 22 countries worldwide, including Afghanistan.

In the joint report by these organizations, it is said that conflict, climate crises, and economic pressures will place millions of people in critical conditions in the coming months.

A section of the WFP and FAO report reads: “Afghanistan is among the 22 countries and territories classified as Hunger Hotspots.”

Sources: Tolo News

