Hürriyet Daily News: Türkiye gearing up for major push for renewables energy

Shafaqna English- The annual program of the Turkish Presidency sets a target of increasing renewables’ share in total installed capacity.

As its economy expands, the demand for energy grows, which makes energy security and sustainability a priority for the government.

While energy sector policies are designed in line with the net zero emission target, the vast majority of clean energy investments are planned in renewable energy and energy efficiency as well as grid and storage.

The share of renewable energy installed capacity is projected to increase to 61.2 percent in 2025 with 74, 887 megawatts of the total installed capacity coming from hydroelectric, solar, wind, geothermal, biomass and waste heat power plants.

Sources: Hürriyet Daily News

