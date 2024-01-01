Shafaq News: Iraq shuts down nearly 90 factories over pollution violations

Shafaqna English- Iraq has shut down about 90 factories across various provinces for failing to meet environmental standards, as part of a campaign to reduce air pollution.

Maj. Gen. Thaer Hamid, head of Iraq’s Environmental Police, told Shafaq News that the closures were conducted under orders from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari. “The Environmental Police closed down asphalt production, oil refining, and brick manufacturing facilities that lacked environmental approvals,” Hamid said.

“61 of the closed factories were unlicensed brick factories operating illegally, while the remaining 27 included various other industrial facilities that were also in violation of environmental regulations.”

Sources: Shafaq News

