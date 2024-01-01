English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Shafaq News: Iraq shuts down nearly 90 factories over pollution violations

0

Shafaqna English- Iraq has shut down about 90 factories across various provinces for failing to meet environmental standards, as part of a campaign to reduce air pollution.

Maj. Gen. Thaer Hamid, head of Iraq’s Environmental Police, told Shafaq News that the closures were conducted under orders from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari. “The Environmental Police closed down asphalt production, oil refining, and brick manufacturing facilities that lacked environmental approvals,” Hamid said.

“61 of the closed factories were unlicensed brick factories operating illegally, while the remaining 27 included various other industrial facilities that were also in violation of environmental regulations.”

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq intends to combat air pollution in Baghdad-Basra

leila yazdani

Reports: Air pollution is killing 2,000 children every day

leila yazdani

PsyPost: Air pollution raises the risk of dementia

parniani

Nature: Why is air pollution in Delhi so bad now?

asadian

EEA: Air pollution killing over 1200 young people in Europe each year

asadian

Air pollution during pregnancy increases risk for flu

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.