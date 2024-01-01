US Elections: Why Are We Facing the Most Unpredictable Election in America?

Shafaqna English | by Dr. Abolfazl Fateh –We are indeed facing an unpredictable election in the United States, influenced by multiple factors, and we must accept that we shouldn’t be surprised by any outcome. While the logic of numbers may highlight one candidate, the logic of trend analysis may reveal another, depending on who is conducting the analysis.

The U.S. elections will take place on Tuesday. Currently, ambiguity in the final results is a defining characteristic of this election. The reasons for this ambiguity are as follows:

Proximity of National Votes:

Despite the electoral system, national votes somewhat reveal trends. In the 2020 election, Biden was ahead of Trump by about 5% nationally. In this election, as of Saturday noon, the difference between the candidates is only 1.2%, with Harris slightly leading.

Proximity of Electoral Votes in Key States:

At the electoral level, votes are remarkably close. In seven key states, the average polling shows a difference of just 1 or 2% (only a few thousand votes), which falls within the margin of error for polls. This means that someone who is 2% ahead could ultimately lose due to polling inaccuracies. Currently, polls in seven key states—Arizona (+2), North Carolina (+1), and Georgia (+1.5)—show Trump leading, while Michigan (+1) and Wisconsin (+1) favor Harris. Nevada is even, and the crucial state of Pennsylvania is also nearly even. The direction of polling compared to last Wednesday suggests that significant changes could occur in the next three days, including in Georgia and Arizona, with no guarantees. Even if five or six of the seven states shift toward one candidate on the last day, it wouldn’t be surprising.

Differences Among Reputable Polling Organizations:

The highly reputable Gallup polling organization has not yet released a poll comparing Harris and Trump. However, they conducted an important survey on October 27, showing that 29% of respondents identified as Republican, 32% as Democrat, and 37% as Independent. While this survey doesn’t directly ask about Harris and Trump, it is naturally interpreted as favorable for the Democrats due to their larger base. If Independents lean similarly, conditions could be predicted in favor of Harris.

However, there are significantly different conclusions from other reputable polling organizations that have directly questioned the Harris-Trump matchup, revealing interesting points. European polling institutions, such as YouGov (+2) and the Daily Telegraph (+1), suggest a greater chance for Harris. The Economist, in its Saturday afternoon assessment, considers Harris slightly ahead, while it had viewed Trump as leading on Friday evening.

However, the average summary from many polling institutions in the U.S., as shown by ‘FiveThirtyEight,’ indicates that as of Saturday afternoon, there is a greater chance for Trump (51% chance for Trump, 49% for Harris; percentages vary). However, this figure was previously 52% to 48% in favor of Trump, indicating a relative improvement for Harris on Saturday. Ultimately, whether this difference is due to European institutions favoring Harris or domestic U.S. institutions leaning towards Trump is unclear to me.

Impact of the Cancellation of the Second Debate:

In previous elections, the debates between the two candidates, especially the second debate, had a significant impact on undecided voters and polls in the final days, often clarifying the election outcome. However, with the cancellation of the second debate in this election, one important factor influencing undecided voters has been eliminated.”

The Personalities of the Two Candidates and the Complexity of Domestic and International Conditions:

The international and domestic conditions in the U.S. have created a situation that compels many voters to hesitate and be conservative. The risk of choosing Trump, a controversial figure who could provoke crises related to the Middle East and China or withdraw from international agreements, coupled with the potential for exacerbating internal divisions through extreme right-wing rhetoric and anti-institutional sentiments, including claims of fraud in the event of a loss, creates significant uncertainty. On the other hand, opting for a moderate and not particularly popular candidate like Harris, who currently shows little promise for meaningful change, provides minimal motivation for many eligible voters seeking positive change. As a result, the likelihood of a high voter turnout in the election seems quite low. This level of participation brings the two candidates’ vote counts very close together, making it difficult to predict the outcome.

Minimum and Maximum Votes for Trump and Harris:

According to the summary of most polls, the minimum electoral votes predicted for Trump is 230 and for Harris is 226. Based on this, Trump needs 40 electoral votes and Harris needs 44 to reach the key number of 270 electoral votes. In this context, Pennsylvania, with its 19 electoral votes, will play a crucial role in determining the victory of either candidate, especially Harris. In the best-case scenario, if all key states end in favor of Trump as they did in 2016, he could achieve a maximum of 312 electoral votes, while if all key states favor Harris, she is predicted to reach a maximum of 308 electoral votes.

Early Voting Situation:

Although overall polls show a tight race between the two candidates, the current early voting results indicate a significantly better performance for Harris compared to Trump. According to a New York Times poll, early votes are 62% for Harris and 33% for Trump. ABC News reports this as 59% to 40% in favor of Harris, while The Washington Post shows 61% to 36%. It’s worth noting that the New York Times tends to lean towards Harris, while The Washington Post claims neutrality. Additionally, Democrats, who are generally more educated, tend to participate more in early voting. However, this gap should not be underestimated. Consequently, some analysts, including those from The Independent and Financial Times, are already declaring Harris the winner. Guardian analyst Philip Inman believes that issues such as healthcare and education remain particularly important in Pennsylvania and other swing states, and voters are unlikely to support Trump solely for economic reasons. Another factor is the appreciation some voters have for Biden, who is leaving the White House, which could shift votes towards Harris.

Meanwhile, according to polls, controlling inflation is a concern for over 96% of the public, with 77% considering it very important. An analyst from The Hill believes that the economy will still give Trump an advantage. His clear positions and pragmatic approach are also cited as reasons. Supporters of Trump argue that the rise of the right and white voter sentiment, fueled by Trump’s immigration policies, along with the unmet promises of Democrats to the Black community, places Trump in a stronger position.

