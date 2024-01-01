Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the Perspective of Imam Hadi (AS)

Shafaqna English- Imam Ali ibn Muhammad al-Hadi al-Naqi (AS) said: “Our Prophet is the best of the prophets… the most humble of people, the most patient among them, the most generous and open-handed of all men, and the bravest in defending his kin.”

This narration also addresses the reason for the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) mission based on the Quranic discourse: “In response to Ibn al-Sikait’s question about the reasons for the missions of Moses with his staff, his white hand, and tools of magic, and Jesus with the tools of medicine, and Muhammad (PBUH) with speech and sermons: When Allah sent Moses (AS), magic prevailed among his people, so he brought them from Allah something they could not match, which nullified their magic and established proof against them. Allah sent Jesus (AS) at a time when chronic illnesses were widespread, and people needed medicine. He brought them from Allah miracles that had no parallel among them, reviving the dead and healing the blind and lepers by God’s permission, thus establishing proof against them. Allah sent Muhammad (PBUH) at a time when oratory and eloquence— and I believe the Imam (AS) added: and poetry— were dominant among his people. So he brought wisdom and sermons to refute their claims and establish divine proof.”

