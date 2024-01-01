Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the Perspective of Imam Hasan al-Askari (AS)

Shafaqna English- Imam Hasan ibn Ali al-Askari (AS) describes the mission of Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) as follows: “When he reached the age of forty, Allah found his noble heart to be the best, most exalted, most obedient, and most humble of hearts. Then He opened the gates of heaven, and the angels descended while Muhammad (PBUH) observed. Mercy descended upon him from the base of the Throne, and he looked at the trustworthy spirit, Gabriel, who was adorned in light, the peacock of the angels. Gabriel descended, took hold of him, shook him, and said: ‘O Muhammad! Read.’ Muhammad replied: ‘What should I read?’ Gabriel said: ‘O Muhammad! Read in the name of your Lord who created, created man from a clinging substance. Read, and your Lord is the most Generous, who taught by the pen, taught man that which he knew not.’ Then he revealed what he was to reveal, and Gabriel ascended to his Lord.

Muhammad descended from the mountain, overwhelmed by the greatness and majesty of Allah, shivering with fever and anxiety over the possibility that the Quraysh would deny him and label him as mad, despite being the wisest and noblest of creation. The most detestable things to him were the devils and the actions of the mad. Therefore, Allah wished to strengthen his heart and expand his chest. As he passed by every stone and tree, he heard them greeting him: ‘Peace be upon you, O Messenger of Allah.'”

This text is written by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi & translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English. All rights reserved for Shafaqna.

Part of a series: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Facts

