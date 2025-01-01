Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the Perspective of Imam Mahdi (AJ)

Shafaqna English- Imam al-Mahdi (AJ) states: “Whoever debates with me about Muhammad (PBUH) has priority over the rest of humanity concerning him… I am the remnant of Adam, the treasure of Noah, the chosen one of Abraham, and in essence, I am Muhammad (peace be upon them all).”

Thus, Muhammad (PBUH) is nurtured by the Creator and is the guide for creation, destined to be a model for all humanity. He embodies the essence of creation and is characterized by the highest moral virtues. It is no coincidence that Allah said regarding him: “If it were not for you, I would not have created the worlds.”

Therefore, he is a role model for all people in existence and a guide to their salvation in this world and the Hereafter. As Amir al-Mu’minin (AS) states, for the happiness of humanity throughout the universe, such a being is sufficient: “Indeed, in the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) is a perfect example for you. He serves as a guide to the disdain of this world and its many faults, as its allure was taken from him and given to others, and he was weaned from its pleasures.”

In the life of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH), there are lessons that reveal the flaws of this world, for he and his closest companions experienced hunger despite their high status before Allah. The luxuries of the world were withheld from him. Thus, everyone should reflect with their intellect: did Allah honor His Messenger by this, or did He dishonor him? If one claims he was dishonored, they have lied; if one claims he was honored, they must recognize that Allah has not honored others who were given worldly luxuries, as the world was expanded for them while withheld from the closest to Him.

This text is written by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi & translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English. All rights reserved for Shafaqna.

