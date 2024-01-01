UN News: Landmark biodiversity agreements adopted at COP 16

Shafaqna English- UN Biodiversity COP16 reached the first ever agreement recognising people of African descent and Indigenous Peoples as key drivers in conserving nature.

The world’s largest biodiversity summit, known as COP16, concluded this weekend in Colombia, with several landmark decisions, including first ever agreements on nature’s genetic data and on recognising people of Africa descent and Indigenous Peoples as key stewards in conservation efforts.

“This is an unprecedented occasion in the history of multilateral environmental agreements,” Camila Paz Romero, spokesperson for Indigenous Peoples at the summit, told UN News.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com