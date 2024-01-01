English
Transport Minister: Europe to link with Iraq’s Development Road

Shafaqna English- Turkey formed a council involving Bulgaria, Hungary, and Serbia to arrange the connection of Europe with Iraq’s Development Road, the Iraqi Minister of Transport, Razzaq Al-Saadawi said.

In a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Al-Saadawi explained that the ministry has already started working on the final designs of the Development Road’s railways after the initial designs have been completed.

The recent meeting of the ministers of transport of Iraq, Turkey, the UAE, and Qatar, which took place in Baghdad, addressed the organization, the connection, the tasks, and the duties in managing Iraq’s strategic project of the Development Road, according to Al-Saadawi.

The five berths at the Al-Faw Grans Port, which serves as the hub of the Development Road, have been finished, and other significant port projects are almost finished, according to the Iraqi Transport Minister.

