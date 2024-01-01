The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Welcomes the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Iraq [+Video]

Shafaqna English– The Grand Ayatollah Sistani received Dr. Mohamed Al Hassan of the Sultanate of Oman, the UN Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), before noon on Monday, November 4.

According to Shafaqna, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani expressed his regret over the tragedies in Lebanon and Gaza and the international community’s inability to confront them. He proposed the need for scientific and practical programs to guide Iraq based on the principles of competence and honesty in assuming responsibilities, while also preventing various forms of foreign interference in the country.

These remarks were made by the Supreme Religious Authority of the Shia Muslims, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, during his meeting with Dr. Mohamed Al Hassan and his accompanying delegation.

On this occasion, the office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a statement noting that Dr. Al Hassan provided “brief explanations about the tasks of the UN delegation in Iraq and the role this delegation intends to play in the upcoming opportunities” to the supreme authority.

Additionally, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani highlighted the significant challenges currently facing Iraq and the various issues that the Iraqi people are suffering from.

His Excellency appreciated the presence of the United Nations in Iraq and wished the organization success in fulfilling its tasks.

He stated, “It is essential for Iraqis—especially the informed elites—to learn from the experiences they have gone through and to use all their efforts to overcome the failures of those experiences.” He emphasized the need for serious action to achieve a better future for their country, one in which everyone enjoys security, stability, progress, and prosperity.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani stressed that this will not happen without developing scientific and practical programs to govern the country, based on competence and honesty in assuming responsibility, as well as preventing foreign interference in its various forms, establishing the rule of law, limiting weapons to the government, and combating corruption at all levels.

He added, “However, it appears that Iraqis have a long way to go to achieve this goal.”

In light of the ongoing turmoil in the region, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani expressed his deep sadness over the tragedies in Lebanon and Gaza. He voiced regret over the international community’s failure to establish effective solutions to stop or at least mitigate the suffering of civilians amid the brutal aggression by the Israeli regime.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com