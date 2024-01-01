English
Poll: Harris leading among early voters in USA’s battleground states

Shafaqna English- New polling shows Kamala Harris leading among early voters in the USA ’s battleground states, with less than 48 hours before polls close in the 5 November election.

The Democratic candidate has an 8% lead among those who have already voted, while her opponent, Donald Trump, is ahead among those who say they are very likely to vote but have not yet done so. The poll, from the New York Times and Siena College, also found Harris was slightly ahead in three swing states, with Trump up in one and the other three too close to call.

Sources: Guardian

