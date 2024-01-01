AA: At least 55 migrant died trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands

Shafaqna English- At least 55 migrant died trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands in boats from the coast of Africa over the weekend.

The Spanish coast guard also rescued 1,786 people making the voyage on one of the most dangerous migration routes in the world.

The worst tragedy took place on a wooden ship that had left from the north of Mauritania nearly three weeks before it was found drifting 370 kilometers (229 miles) south of the Spanish island of El Hierro on Saturday.

When the Spanish coast guard arrived, only 10 people remained onboard. They said the boat originally had 58 passengers, but the rest had died and been thrown overboard.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

