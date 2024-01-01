UN Representative in Iraq: “We Do Not Accept Any Flaw Directed at the Supreme Religious Authority”

Shafaqna English– Dr. Mohamed Al Hassan of the Sultanate of Oman, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Iraq, stated: “We do not accept any flaws directed at the Supreme Religious Authority, and we emphasize the continuation of UN support for Iraq.”

According to Shafaqna, as reported by al-Forat, during a press conference following his meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf Ashraf, Al Hassan remarked: “Today, I came to meet the Grand Ayatollah Sistani and listened to his wise remarks and viewpoints on the region and Iraq.”

He conveyed greetings from UN Secretary-General António Guterres to the Grand Ayatollah Sistani and added: “Everyone knows his position in the Islamic world and beyond. I am pleased to meet him, and we reached a consensus on a common effort to strengthen Iraq’s position.”

Al Hassan explained: “We do not accept any flaws directed at the Supreme Religious Authority and reaffirm our commitment to continue supporting Iraq.”

He noted: “The Grand Ayatollah Sistani emphasized the need to implement priorities that serve Iraq’s interests and expects Iraq to strengthen its relations with its neighbors.”

He added: “We are committed to supporting Iraq’s priorities and will not interfere in the internal affairs of this country, except to provide advice.”

In conclusion, the UN representative stated that they fully respect the advice given by the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, saying: “The objectives of UNAMI will conclude in 2025 at Iraq’s request.”

Read more:

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com