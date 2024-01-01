UNICEF: More than 6 million people in Afghanistan have access to essential health services

Shafaqna English– 6.1 million people in Afghanistan accessed essential health and nutrition services, half of them were children under the age of five, the UN agency said in its latest Humanitarian Situation Report for September 1 to 30.

In addition, 50 schools in 10 provinces gained access to safe water, handwashing facilities, and newly constructed or rehabilitated toilet facilities.

However, as of September, UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal for children in Afghanistan is only 41 percent funded.

Afghanistan remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, with 23.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

Source:Ariana News