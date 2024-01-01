English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UNICEF: More than 6 million people in Afghanistan have access to essential health services

0

Shafaqna English– 6.1 million people in Afghanistan accessed essential health and nutrition services, half of them were children under the age of five, the UN agency said in its latest Humanitarian Situation Report for September 1 to 30.

In addition, 50 schools in 10 provinces gained access to safe water, handwashing facilities, and newly constructed or rehabilitated toilet facilities.

However, as of September, UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal for children in Afghanistan is only 41 percent funded.

Afghanistan remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, with 23.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

Source:Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

WFP: Afghanistan among 22 countries facing severe food insecurity

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Concerns grow over destruction of Nimroz historical sites

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Herat residents alarmed by severe water crisis

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Taliban imposed severe restrictions on women-religious minorities

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Over 4000 literacy classes established this year

nafiseh yazdani

IOM creates over 2,000 Jobs in Afghanistan

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.