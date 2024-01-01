Info Migrants: UK to double border security funding to curb Channel migrant crossings

Shafaqna English- UK’s Prime Minister, Keir Starmer will double funding for border security agency and treat people-smuggling gangs like terror networks in an attempt to stop migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.

In a speech Monday to a meeting of the international police organisation Interpol, Starmer will say the gangs behind irregular migration are a serious threat to global security.

Arguing that “the world needs to wake up to the severity of this challenge,” Starmer will say that “we’re taking our approach to counter terrorism, which we know works, and applying it to the gangs,” according to extracts released by his office.

Sources: Info Migrants

