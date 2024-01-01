Survey: Poverty rate significantly decreases in Iraq

Shafaqna English- Economic and social survey showed a significant decrease in poverty and unemployment rates in Iraq, the Iraqi Ministry of Planning said.

In July 2023, the Iraqi Planning Ministry began conducting an economic and social survey of Iraqi households, assessing unemployment, poverty, and wellbeing across the country.

Al-Hindawi explained that the unemployment rate in Iraq decreased from 16.5 percent to 14.4 percent, while poverty decreased from 23 percent to 17.6 percent, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, said last week that the measures taken by the government contributed to reducing the unemployment rate in the country.

