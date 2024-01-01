English
Indonesia: At least 10 people killed after volcanic erupts on Flores island

Shafaqna English–At least 10 people killed after volcanic erupts on Indonesia’s Flores Island,  according to local media.

The eruption occurred on Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki, according to the Indonesian Disaster Management Agency. Lava flows reached a nearby village, destroying several buildings, including a monastery.

Officials confirmed that a nun is among the deceased, while one person remains missing.

Rescue teams are searching for additional victims under collapsed structures.

Source:Anadolu Agency 

