Sweden:Far-right activist jailed for hate speech against Muslims

Shafaqna English–A far-right activist, Rasmus Paludan, was sentenced to four months in prison for hate crime against Muslims over statements he made whilst burning copies of the Koran, the Malmo district court said.

Paludan was charged with making lewd remarks about Islam and Muslims as well as about counter-demonstrators. “The court makes the assessment that at the gatherings (Paludan) expressed disrespect towards, among others, Muslims, and that his actions can’t be excused as criticism of Islam or as political campaigning,” the ruling said.
Source: Reuters

