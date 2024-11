Shafaqna English- Chinese astronaut Ye Guangfu has set a new national record for time spent in space, totaling over a year across two missions. Ye returned to Earth with his Shenzhou XVIII crew after 192 days on the Tiangong space station, according to China Daily.

His career includes notable accomplishments, such as training with the European Space Agency and receiving the “Heroic Astronaut” title. Ye’s achievements reflect China’s growing presence in space exploration.

Source: China Daily

