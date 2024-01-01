[Video] Addressing Suicide with Compassion

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presents: Addressing Suicide with Compassion – Mental Health By Berak Hussein.

Berak Hussain addresses the taboo topic of suicide, emphasizing that it is a real and pressing issue within both Muslim and non-Muslim communities. He explains that many individuals, including those with strong faith, struggle with feelings of hopelessness, depression, and a lack of direction, which can lead to suicidal thoughts. He stresses that the solution is not judgment, but rather compassion, understanding, and creating a culture of openness about mental health. By offering genuine support and encouraging professional help, we can prevent isolation and help those struggling with suicidal thoughts find hope and purpose again.

