Book: “The Source of Islamic Spirituality” by Ayatollah Milani

Shafaqna English- The Book “The Source of Islamic Spirituality” written by Ayatollah Seyyed Fadhel Hussaini Milani is published by‎‎ Islam in English Press in 2004.

After the Holy Qur’an is ‘The Book of Guidance’ for all humanity here lay readers are presented with the analysis, critical interpretation and explanation of an ‘exegete’ whose contribution renders Islam’s profound philosophy and significant teaching accessible.

This work, specially presented for an English readership sets out to establish an awareness and understanding that the message of Islam is about ‘Purification of the Soul’ – and not earthly reward, obsession with politics, or attacks on His innocent creatures. His ‘Most Beautiful Names’ are fully explained, as is ‘The Night Journey’, while an extensive Glossary summarises the most important aspects of the text.

Source: www.almilani.com