English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsBook ReviewFeaturedOther NewsShia books

Book: “The Source of Islamic Spirituality” by Ayatollah Milani

0

Shafaqna English- The Book “The Source of Islamic Spirituality” written by Ayatollah Seyyed Fadhel Hussaini Milani is published by‎ Islam in English Press in 2004.

After the Holy Qur’an is ‘The Book of Guidance’ for all humanity here lay readers are presented with the analysis, critical interpretation and explanation of an ‘exegete’ whose contribution renders Islam’s profound philosophy and significant teaching accessible.

This work, specially presented for an English readership sets out to establish an awareness and understanding that the message of Islam is about ‘Purification of the Soul’ – and not earthly reward, obsession with politics, or attacks on His innocent creatures. His ‘Most Beautiful Names’ are fully explained, as is ‘The Night Journey’, while an extensive Glossary summarises the most important aspects of the text.

Source: www.almilani.com

Related posts

Book: “Thirty Principles of Islamic Jurisprudence” by Ayatollah Milani

nasibeh yazdani

Book: “Islamic Family Law” By Ayatollah Milani

nasibeh yazdani

Book: “Fatimah Al-Zahra (SA) Mother To Her Father” By Ayatollah Milani

nasibeh yazdani

Najaf Ashraf: Funeral of Ayatollah Milani [Shafaqna Exclusive Photos]

parniani

Najaf Ashraf: Ayatollah Milani’s Memorial Ceremony [Shafaqna Exclusive Photos]

parniani

Book: “Woman in Islam” by Ayatollah Murtadha Mutahhari

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.