English
International Shia News Agency
BusinessFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Reuters: ADNOC Launches RoboWell AI Technology for Enhanced Oil Production

0

Shafaqna English- The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has recently introduced *RoboWell*, an advanced AI-powered well control system, at its NASR offshore field. Developed by AIQ, RoboWell autonomously manages well operations, optimizing efficiency and reducing environmental impacts by minimizing the need for on-site interventions, according to Reuters.

The system uses cloud-based AI algorithms to adjust to operational conditions in real-time, which has led to a reported 30% improvement in gas lift consumption and a 5% increase in overall operational efficiency. ADNOC plans to expand this technology to over 300 wells, showcasing its commitment to using AI across its operations.

This AI-driven approach aligns with ADNOC’s broader goals to enhance efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. The company is investing in various green initiatives, including projects focused on hydrogen, renewables, and carbon capture, with recent support from a $3 billion green financing partnership with Japan’s JBIC to further these sustainability goals.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

bahramian

Taliban Interior Minister Met UAE’s President in Abu Dhabi [Photos]

parniani

AA: New F1 season starts with most races ever

rahman samadreza

Blinken assures UAE of USA’s Commitment to establishing ‘Independent Palestinian State’

parniani

UAE to start building first net zero energy Mosque in 2024

nafiseh yazdani

UAE: 24th Arab Hospital Federation Forum will be held in Abu Dhabi

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.