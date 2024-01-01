Reuters: ADNOC Launches RoboWell AI Technology for Enhanced Oil Production

Shafaqna English- The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has recently introduced *RoboWell*, an advanced AI-powered well control system, at its NASR offshore field. Developed by AIQ, RoboWell autonomously manages well operations, optimizing efficiency and reducing environmental impacts by minimizing the need for on-site interventions, according to Reuters.

The system uses cloud-based AI algorithms to adjust to operational conditions in real-time, which has led to a reported 30% improvement in gas lift consumption and a 5% increase in overall operational efficiency. ADNOC plans to expand this technology to over 300 wells, showcasing its commitment to using AI across its operations.

This AI-driven approach aligns with ADNOC’s broader goals to enhance efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. The company is investing in various green initiatives, including projects focused on hydrogen, renewables, and carbon capture, with recent support from a $3 billion green financing partnership with Japan’s JBIC to further these sustainability goals.

Source: Reuters

