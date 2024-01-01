Afghan girls desire to participate in 2025 university entrance exam

Shafaqna English- After the announcement of the registration process for 2025 university entrance exam, some girls in Afghanistan have expressed their desire to be allowed to participate in the exam as well.

These girls told TOLOnews that they want to participate in the upcoming year’s university entrance exam, just like the boys, and continue their education.

Bahara, a 12th-grade student who dreams of studying in the Faculty of Economics, told a TOLOnews reporter: “Today my brother has been admitted to the Faculty of Engineering and is pursuing his dreams. I also wanted to reach my goal in the same way. When my brother can, and I cannot, it’s very disappointing and discouraging.”

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com