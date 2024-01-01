InfoMigrants: Italian government will not allow judiciary to halt migration policies

Shafaqna English- The Italian government members have said they will not allow the judiciary to “halt” its migration policies including new Italian-run processing centers in Albania.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni acknowledged that “obstacles” were expected but insisted they would be overcome. This statement came after a Rome court on October 18 nixed the detention of the first group of migrants held at a new center in Albania. Additionally, a court in Bologna referred a government measure that defines a list of safe countries for repatriation to the European Court of Justice, sparking accusations that the judiciary was interfering in political matters.

Source: InfoMigrants