English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

InfoMigrants: Italian government will not allow judiciary to halt migration policies

0

Shafaqna English- The Italian government members have said they will not allow the judiciary to “halt” its migration policies including new Italian-run processing centers in Albania.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni acknowledged that “obstacles” were expected but insisted they would be overcome. This statement came after a Rome court on October 18 nixed the detention of the first group of migrants held at a new center in Albania. Additionally, a court in Bologna referred a government measure that defines a list of safe countries for repatriation to the European Court of Justice, sparking accusations that the judiciary was interfering in political matters.

Source: InfoMigrants

 

Related posts

EU: Lawmakers criticize migration agreement between Italy & Albania

nafiseh yazdani

Report: Italians spending less on groceries

leila yazdani

MoU signed between Islamic Union & Italian Government

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.