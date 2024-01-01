Experts: Human cost of migration policies is being ignored in USA presidential race

Shafaqna English- Both Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump have made tightening immigration a centrepiece of their campaigns.But, experts say the human cost of migration policies is being ignored, often with fatal costs.

Amid the anti-immigrant rhetoric of the presidential election, experts warn the humanity of migrants is being ignored.

Harris, the current vice president, has pledged additional restrictions on the right to apply for asylum. Meanwhile, Trump, a former president, has announced plans to launch a project of “mass deportation” if he retakes the White House.

Candidates in down-ballot races have echoed their calls for heightened restrictions, too.

