OCHA: Afghanistan received $6.7 billion in humanitarian aid over past 3 years

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan has received $6.7 billion in humanitarian aid over the past three years, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan reported.

The OCHA report also said that aid was provided to 12 million people in Afghanistan in the first six months of this year.

According to OCHA data, the peak of aid to Afghanistan was in 2022, amounting to approximately $3.3 billion, while in 2023, the number of people in need reached 29.2 million.

The organization has warned that a reduction in aid to Afghanistan could endanger progress and lead to increased food insecurity and poverty.

