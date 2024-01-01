Local media: Thousands evacuated as Indonesian volcano eruption kills 10

Shafaqna English- The Indonesian government aims to evacuate thousands of residents from areas affected by the ongoing eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province.

So far, 1,116 residents have been moved to safe locations, with many others urged to leave the region, according to the Kompas media outlet.

Head of the East Flores Communication and Information Service Hironimus Lamawuran called on those still in affected areas to evacuate immediately, adding: “We will collect data again and direct them to move to three evacuation points.”

At least 10 people have died as a result of the eruption, including a nun, while one person remains missing. Lava flows have damaged several buildings, including a monastery, and rescue teams are searching for more victims.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

