Türkiye: Kaaba’s silk cover displayed at old mosque in Edirne

Shafaqna English- The Kaaba’s silk door cover from 1988 is now on display in Edirne’s Old Mosque, in northwestern Türkiye.

Provincial Mufti Ercan Aksu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Kaaba cover is changed each year on the eve of Eid al-Adha, also known as Qurban Bayram. He noted that the cover displayed at Old Mosque was replaced in 1988.

“The Kaaba cover consists of eight parts, one of which is the door curtain, called the ‘Burka.’ This cover, made of pure silk, weighs 70 kilograms and measures 6 meters in length by 3 meters in width. It features verses from the Quran, including Surah Al-Fatiha, and various other verses and the names of Allah,” Aksu explained.

He highlighted that a stone from the Kaaba is also in the mosque, saying, “The presence of both the Kaaba stone and the Kaaba cover in the mosque has created a special excitement; we invite people to visit both the Kaaba stone and the Kaaba cover here.”

Sources: Daily Sabah

