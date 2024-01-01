English
International Shia News Agency
Latest polls show Trump-Harris remain tied as voting under way

Shafaqna English- USA presidential election 2024 polls are open in more than 40 states, including the seven battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Recent polls show former president Donald Trump and vice president Kamala Harris are statistically tied.

Millions of voters are registered to cast their ballots across the country.
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are going head-to-head in a race that remains too close to call.
Harris and Trump have made their final appeals to voters in key battleground states, stressing that the stakes of the November 5 vote could not be higher.
Recent polls show the candidates in a neck-and-neck battle nationally and in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Michigan.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

