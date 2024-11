Shafaqna English- Water is a national security issue for Egypt and crucial for future generations to achieve sustainable development, Egypt’s minister of water resources and irrigation, Hani Sewilam said.

Safeguarding water resources is a shared responsibility, Sewilam said in remarks to MENA on the sidelines of his participation in the 12th World Urban Forum (WUF12).

He added that the Egyptian state is undertaking significant efforts to prevent pollution and waste.

