Reuters: Japan Launches World’s First Wooden Satellite, LignoSat

Shafaqna English- Japan has just launched the world’s first wooden satellite, LignoSat, as part of an experiment to explore sustainable materials for space use. Developed collaboratively by Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry, LignoSat aims to assess the durability of wood in the harsh environment of space. The miniature satellite, crafted from the durable Japanese magnolia (Honoki wood), is positioned about 400 km above Earth and will orbit the planet for six months, as reported by Reuters.

Researchers will study its resilience to extreme temperature fluctuations and cosmic radiation to understand if wood could serve as a sustainable material for future space construction.

One motivation behind using wood is to reduce space debris. Traditional metal satellites often create harmful residues upon reentry, whereas a wooden satellite would burn up with minimal pollution. LignoSat’s developers envision wood as an eco-friendly alternative for building in space, with potential applications extending to structures for lunar or Martian habitats in the future.

