Guardian: UK Trials AI Chatbot on GOV.UK for Business Support

Shafaqna English- The UK government has launched a trial of “GOV.UK Chat,” an AI-powered chatbot using ChatGPT technology aimed at assisting business users on the GOV.UK platform. Developed by the Government Digital Service (GDS), the chatbot allows users to ask questions in natural language, with responses generated by processing information from over 800,000 pages on the government website. The goal is to improve accessibility and help users find relevant information more quickly than traditional methods, according to The Guardian.

The trial, currently limited to around 1,000 business users, has shown that while the chatbot can be effective, issues around the accuracy and reliability of responses remain.

Due to the nature of large language models, the chatbot occasionally generates inaccurate information, which has raised concerns about user trust, especially given the credibility associated with the GOV.UK brand. To mitigate these risks, GDS emphasizes a cautious, data-driven approach and plans to continue testing and refining the chatbot to address these accuracy challenges before a full public launch.

Source: The Guardian

