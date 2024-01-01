UN: 733 million people worldwide are affected by hunger

Shafaqna English-733 million people across globe are affected by hunger, a new UN study said Tuesday.

The joint study by the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) indicates that Africa has the highest rates, with 20% of the population affected, followed by Asia at 8% and Latin America at 6%.

At the World Without Hunger conference held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, UNIDO called on governments and international organizations to increase agricultural productivity and adopt modern technology to combat hunger.

The study “Ending Hunger is Possible: An Income-Generating Approach through Value Addition” emphasizes the need for innovative action to address rising food insecurity.

The report also warns that achieving the UN goal of ending hunger by 2030 will now require $540 billion—up from an initial estimate of $330 billion in 2020—as hunger rates grow globally.

It also calls for significant investments in essential infrastructure, including irrigation systems, electricity, rural roads, and storage facilities. Such investments are deemed vital to reducing post-harvest losses and ensuring better food distribution in rural and underserved areas.

Source: Anadolu Agency

