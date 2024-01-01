UN Representative in Iraq Visits Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine [+Photos]

SHAFAQNA – Mohamed Al Hassan, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative and Head of the UN Mission in Iraq, visited the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf Ashraf.

According to Shafaqna, the National Iraqi News Agency reported: This is the first visit by the new head of the UN mission to Najaf, and his first visit to the shrine of Imam Ali (AS).

According to the report, the UN Special Representative and his accompanying delegation learned about the deep history and significance of the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS). They praised the role of the Holy Alawi Shrine in preserving Islamic heritage, its developmental and humanitarian projects, and the pilgrimage of visitors from various countries to this sacred site.

After meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, Al Hassan also visited academic and scientific centers in Najaf Ashraf.

On July 24, UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Mohamed Al Hassan as his Special Representative in Iraq and Head of the UN Mission in Iraq. He succeeded Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, who had held this position for several years.

Al Hassan is an Omani expert with an extensive background, having over thirty years of experience in preventive diplomacy, peacebuilding, and development. Since 2019, he has served as Oman’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

He has also held various responsibilities in Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including as Head of the Diplomatic Affairs Division (2016), Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office (2015), and Head of the Minister’s Office (2012).

The new UN Representative in Iraq has also served as Oman’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia, as well as Ambassador to Belarus, Ukraine, Armenia, and Moldova, and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Al Hassan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Washington in Seattle, a Master’s degree in International Relations from St. John’s University in New York, and a PhD in Economics from the State University of Economics, Statistics, and Informatics in Moscow, Russia. He is fluent in four major world languages.

